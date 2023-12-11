WCW veteran thinks Britt Baker is ‘mad’ right now because Toni Storm has taken her spot in AEW

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker isn't amazed looking back at her year, as the star hasn't been as relevant as she used to be in her previous years. A WCW veteran thinks that the star's reaction could be upset because of Toni Storm. The veteran in question is Disco Inferno.

Recently, Baker had aired her frustration on Twitter about her decreased promo time in 2023.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan questioned Baker about the large amount of promo time she had gotten the first three years.

"Let me address that real quick. So both are the two of the best talkers on the show, ... and they kill it almost every time they are there. How about all the promo time you hogged the first three years? I mean you probably logged more promo time the first three years than all the women combined," said Konnan. [01:33 - 01:58]

WCW veteran Disco Inferno also discussed how the reason for Britt's frustration could be Toni Storm.

"And she didn't elevate herself. I think she is mad right now because Toni Storm has taken her mic time spot. The Toni Storm character is far more entertaining. Well, sit that in, that the spot where we usually put the 2-3 minute Britt Baker promo, now Toni Storm gets her vignette when she's doing character development," said Inferno. [02:03 - 02:25]

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm is currently at probably the peak of her career so far as she is excelling in her "Timeless" era.

Jim Cornette thinks Britt Baker could've been fired from AEW over her recent comments

Britt Baker had become the talk of the town after she publicly tweeted about not being given any promo time in 2023.

While speaking on Jim Cornette Experience, the Cornette talked about how Baker could've got fired if he had been in the place of Tony Khan.

"If I was the booker and/or the boss, and I had communicated those things to her, and she put that tweet out, I would immediately call her and say, 'Well, guess what, you've uttered the last word you're ever gonna utter on that program, 'cause you tried to knock me at Twitter, you're fired,'" said Cornette.

Britt Baker wrestled her last bout in September against Kris Statlander, where the former lost the match in the Collision main event.

Do you think Baker will be punished for her comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

