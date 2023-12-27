Former AEW champion seemingly teases big return ahead of Dynamite this week 

The December 27, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite will take place at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. A 32-year-old star has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since September 2023. The star in question is Britt Baker.

Britt Baker was last seen on the September 16, 2023, episode of Collision , where she lost to Kris Statlander in an attempt to capture the TBS Championship. Baker has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion due to back injury and certain illness.

The former AEW Women's World Champion took to Twitter and posted a GIF of her entering the ring, potentially teasing her long-awaited return to the promotion.

Check out Britt Baker's tweet below:

Disco Inferno thinks that Britt Baker is mad at AEW for replacing her with Toni Storm

Since the inception of the Jacksonville-based promotion, the 32-year-old Britt Baker has been the face of the Women's division, but due to her absence, "Timeless" Toni Storm succeeded the former.

While speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan and Disco Inferno talked about Baker's frustration towards the promotion.

"Let me address that real quick. So both are the two of the best talkers on the show, ... and they kill it almost every time they are there. How about all the promo time you hogged the first three years? I mean you probably logged more promo time the first three years than all the women combined," Konnan said.

WCW Veteran Disco Inferno spoke about one possible reason for her distress could be Toni Storm replacing the 32-year-old star.

"And she didn't elevate herself. I think she is mad right now because Toni Storm has taken her mic time spot. The Toni Storm character is far more entertaining. Well, sit that in, that the spot where we usually put the 2-3 minute Britt Baker promo, now Toni Storm gets her vignette when she's doing character development," Disco Inferno said.

Toni Storm has been the talk of the town since she caught the 'Timeless' gimmick.

