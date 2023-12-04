Unfortunate reason behind Britt Baker’s absence from AEW - Reports

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has not been seen on live television in two and a half months, and the reasons have just been reported. She is out of action due to certain health conditions.

Baker was last seen in the September 16 edition of AEW Collision, where she made an appearance in front of her hometown and where she attended college. She challenged Kris Statlander, who was the TBS Champion at the time, but fell short.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Britt Baker was on a hiatus due to various health issues. Dave Meltzer mentioned that these included an illness and a back injury she's had for a while now. These would prevent her from being in the right condition to travel, hence why she's been off-TV.

Britt Baker comments on her treatment in AEW

Britt Baker recently commented on one thing she noticed on AEW Dynamite, which was her amount of exposure in comparison to a lot of the promotion's top stars.

She took to Twitter to bring up a specific statistic about the show, and this was how long her minutes on the mic were in comparison to stars like MJF and Christian Cage.

She brought up how the TNT Champion and the AEW World Champion had a combined time of 17 minutes promo time during the latest episode of Dynamite. In comparison, she mentioned that she did not even have a minute of promo time in the entirety of 2023.

"Tonight’s #AEWDynamite: MJF live promo time: 7 mins, Christian Cage live promo time: 10 mins, All of 2023 #AEWDynamite: Britt Baker live promo time: 0 mins."

Considering how she is currently recuperating from certain health issues, this staggers her chances of being booked from promos, so this statistic may, unfortunately, be the same till the year's end.

