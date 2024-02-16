Absent AEW star finally nearing in-ring return - Reports

An absent AEW star is reportedly set to make her return to in-ring competition soon.

The star in question is none other than former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker D.M.D. who has been out of action since September 2023 due to a back injury. Baker's last match was against Kris Statlander where she unsuccessfully challenged the latter for the TBS Women's title.

On the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, It was revealed that Britt Baker looked in great shape at the Super Bowl Game last weekend and could be nearing her in-ring return:

"Baker was at the Super Bowl game and she looked in great shape and we’re told she’s been training very hard for her return. She wasn’t believed to have been cleared yet but the indications were that it shouldn’t be that long"

It will be interesting to see where the company puts Britt Baker after she returns from her injury, as the landscape of the women's division has definitely changed with the rise of the AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm.

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently addressed Britt Baker's absence

All Elite President Tony Khan recently spoke about the absence of the former Women's World Champion Britt Baker. Baker was last seen on AEW TV in September 2023. She was in a match against Kris Statlander for the TBS Women's title on Collision.

In an interview with Sports Grid, Tony Khan stated that this year will be great for Britt Baker:

“Britt Baker’s been out. She was injured and there’s a lot of times we have a lot of great wrestlers out injured. So I think this year will be great, not only for the great free agents, but also for some of the stars that have been side-lined coming back,” Tony Khan said.

Britt Baker D.M.D. is without a doubt one of the top females in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She is a former Women's World Champion and also a Hart Foundation Tournament winner in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what position Khan puts her in after her return.

Do you want to see Britt Baker D.M.D. challenge for the Women's World Title? Let us know in the comments below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE