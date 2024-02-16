Tony Khan reveals real reason he pulled Britt Baker from AEW TV

AEW President Tony Khan has shed light on why he had pulled Britt Baker from TV. It has been a long time since we saw the D.M.D. in action.

Baker was one of the mainstays of the Jacksonville-based promotion's women’s roster before she was pulled from television due to injury. Tony Khan appeared to reiterate the fact on the Sports Grid podcast. The AEW President said that while she had been out, this year would be a great one for Baker.

“Britt Baker’s been out. She was injured and there’s a lot of times we have a lot of great wrestlers out injured. So I think this year will be great, not only for the great free agents, but also for some of the stars that have been side-lined coming back,” Tony Khan said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Going by Tony Khan's comments, it seems like he has big plans for the former AEW Women’s World Champion once she makes her return to the ring.

Matt Morgan thinks Britt Baker will be a big star in WWE

Britt Baker is undoubtedly a big star in AEW, and former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan thinks she will be a massive draw if she ever moves to the Stamford-based promotion. Baker was the first woman to sign up with All Elite Wrestling, so it will not be easy to prize her away from Tony Khan’s promotion.

However, Matt Morgan thinks that if Britt ever makes a move to WWE, she will be a big star.

"She is it, in my opinion. I would take Britt Baker, and I, again, not exaggerating, I would take her, and I would put her in the ring with anyone in WWE, female wrestlers as well, and I would expect her to still look like a star, a big star," Matt Morgan said.

After losing Jade Cargill to World Wrestling Entertainment, it will require a big deal to take Britt away from AEW.

