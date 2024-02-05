Matt Morgan thinks former AEW Women’s World Champion would be a big star in WWE

Many prominent names have jumped ship from AEW to WWE over the past few years. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently addressed how Britt Baker would fare in the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2019, Baker became the first female wrestler to sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion. She has since cemented her place as one of the top stars in AEW, besides being a former Women's World Champion. Before joining All Elite Wrestling, the 32-year-old competed against Nia Jax on an episode of RAW in 2016. She also made a few appearances in NXT.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said Baker would look like a massive star competing against any top female wrestler in WWE:

"She is it, in my opinion. I would take Britt Baker, and I, again, not exaggerating, I would take her, and I would put her in the ring with anyone in WWE, female wrestlers as well, and I would expect her to still look like a star, a big star," he said. [6:38 - 6:57]

AEW is reportedly set to sign a massive former WWE star soon

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) left WWE in 2022 due to alleged creative differences. Following her exit, she wrestled for NJPW and Stardom, capturing the IWGP Women's Championship. She is currently a free agent, and fans are wondering what's next for her in pro wrestling.

Recent reports have indicated that Mone is expected to sign with AEW soon. Tony Khan recently hinted at a 'big announcement' on this week's Dynamite, and rumors suggest it could be The Boss' signing with the company.

If Mone joins All Elite Wrestling, she could face several top talents, including Britt Baker and Saraya. Else, she could go after the Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.

