AEW original seemingly preparing for TV return; was last seen in 2023

A top AEW star is seemingly getting ready to make their much-awaited return. The star being discussed is Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Baker has been one of the prominent stars of All Elite Wrestling's women's division as the first female wrestler to be signed. Since the promotion's inception, she has been a pivotal cornerstone. However, the former Women's World Champion has been out of action since September 2023. She has been on a hiatus to recover from illness and back injuries.

Recently, the AEW original posted an Instagram story where she is seemingly preparing for her return.

"Back to work.." Baker shared.

Screengrab of Britt Baker's Instagram story

As of now, no official news or announcement has been made of the star's return.

AEW star Britt Baker talks about encountering fans at her clinic

Baker is a dentist in real life and has a thriving practice. She recently opened up about weird situations where her fans show up at her clinic.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, the former AEW Women's World's Champion discussed her difficulty handling fans during her dental practice.

"It's weird when fans show up to my dental office," admitted Britt Baker. "They don't teach me that in dental school how to deal with fans coming into my office. So we've had some weird situations. My staff, they're great with handling it. They are. But you have to pick and choose those battles," Britt said.

She added that she will give fans what they want, even if it means less of her on television.

"If they are telling me they want [more] or less of something, okay, I hear you loud and clear. A lot of them said, 'We want less Britt Baker.' So, if that's what they want, that's what they'll get. Let me take a step back. Here are the rest of the women. Someone else take the ball and run with it, make the women's division about you, and you be the face of the women's division," she added.

In her last in-ring appearance, she lost to Kris Statlander in an episode of Collision in September 2023.

When do you think she will return to the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

