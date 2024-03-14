Mercedes Mone made her shocking debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business and stars from the company have reacted just like fans. Mone started off the show and got things going in her hometown of Boston.

One of the first ones to react to the arrival of the former WWE star was Evil Uno of the Dark Order. He simply wrote that he is now coworkers with Mone.

“Evil Uno is coworkers with Mercedes Moné.”

Matt Hardy also took to X to express his excitement at her arrival and said that he is happy to see her back in an American ring.

“If you’re gonna do #AEWBigBusiness in Bo$$ten, that’s the way to kick off #AEWDynamite. Great to see @MercedesVarnado back in a North American wrestling ring.”

AEW’s newest star, Will Ospreay, also wrote a simple message and acknowledged Mone.

“Let’s make some MONÉ!!! @AEW | #AEWBigBusiness”

Former WWE star Tyler Breeze, Danhausen, Cathy Kelley, and Taya Valkyrie soon joined in on the fun:

Even former WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella chimed in on welcoming back Mercedes Mone.

Tony Khan promised not to disappoint before arrival of Mercedes Mone

Tony Khan promised the fans he would not disappoint them ahead of Mercedes Mone’s arrival at AEW Dynamite: Big Business. Khan, who is usually hyped up when he signs big names, kept the same energy as he addressed the fans.

He was speaking with TV Insider when he said:

"Of course. I promise I will not disappoint the fans tonight. There has been an influx of huge names, and tonight is the biggest show yet."

Given the pop she got at Big Business from the fans inside TD Garden, it can be safely said that Tony Khan did not disappoint his audience. Mercedes dropped some names that she wants to challenge, and one of them was Willow Nightingale, as the two have some history from the past.

It will be interesting to see who her first opponent will be in AEW.

