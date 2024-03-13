Tony Khan comments on Mercedes Moné's imminent AEW arrival

AEW is reportedly set to welcome another major star to its roster in the form of Mercedes Moné. Tony Khan has reacted to the rumors surrounding the imminent arrival of the former WWE Superstar.

The special Big Bu$iness edition of Dynamite will air live tonight from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Beantown may have been chosen for the potential debut of the former Sasha Banks, as she grew up in the city and began her pro wrestling career there.

The AEW President has heavily teased Moné for tonight's show, but she still has not been officially announced. Speaking with TV Insider to promote Dynamite, Khan was asked if fans could expect to see a new talent or two show up.

"Of course. I promise I will not disappoint the fans tonight. There has been an influx of huge names, and tonight is the biggest show yet," he replied.

When asked about the already-stacked roster of All Elite Wrestling, Khan said the company was stronger than ever before. He added that the promotion had become a popular destination for top stars to seek out, so the roster had continued to "get deeper and better."

AEW to present inaugural Dynamite: Big Bu$iness tonight

The top stars of All Elite Wrestling will roll into TD Garden in Boston, MA, tonight for the first-ever Big Bu$iness edition of Dynamite. The show will air in the usual timeslot on TBS.

There are several rumors and speculation going into tonight's Dynamite as surprises have been teased, including the debut of Mercedes Moné.

The match card for tonight will center around the new version of The Elite and Samoa Joe's latest World Championship defense. Darby Allin will also work his first match since Sting's retirement at Revolution 2024, where they won to end their reign as World Tag Team Champions.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for all Dynamite coverage and breaking AEW news. Below is the current Big Bu$iness line-up for tonight:

Riho vs. Willow Nightingale

Jay White vs. Darby Allin

Hook and Chris Jericho vs. Gates of Agony

Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks vs. PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston

Samoa Joe defends the AEW World Championship vs. Wardlow

