"I see what you did there!" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan teases former WWE star's debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business

Wrestling fans shared their reactions to Tony Khan hinting at the debut of a former WWE Superstar in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite: Big Business.

Mercedes Mone is currently the talking point of the entire pro wrestling world. The 32-year-old star is widely expected to be revealed as the latest addition to AEW's women's division on the March 13, 2024 episode of Dynamite, dubbed Big Business. Mone herself has teased her All Elite arrival on social media and in recent appearances.

Taking to X/Twitter ahead of Dynamite, Tony Khan shared a post promoting Big Business as a memorable event for the promotion. He also teased the debut of Mercedes Mone in the caption of the post, punning on the latter's name with reference to Boston, where the show will emanate from.

The All Elite Wrestling CEO's tweet elicited a number of responses from fans on X/Twitter. Many users voiced their excitement at the prospective debut of Mone in the company. Some fans humorously pointed out the blatant reference to the former IWGP Women's Champion in Khan's tweet.

Big Business will also see Wardlow challenging Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title, The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada take on Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac, Darby Allin take on Jay White, and Willow Nightingale face off against Riho.

Sting sent a heartfelt message to Tony Khan after retiring on AEW Revolution 2024

Few wrestlers have influenced the wrestling business the way Sting has throughout his decorated career. The Icon lived up to his name earlier in March, when he defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles with Darby Allin in his last wrestling match against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024.

During the press scrum after the pay-per-view, Tony Khan revealed that the door would always be open for the former WCW World Champion to return to the promotion in any capacity. Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer voiced his gratitude towards the Creative Head of All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to X/Twitter, Sting shared a collection of backstage photographs with Khan from Greensboro Coliseum during Revolution 2024.

"Still on cloud nine from last Sunday. But it would not have been possible without @TonyKhan. Thank you for the last three-plus years, for your friendship… for everything. Thank you Tony!" Sting shared.

In the aftermath of the pay-per-view, the AEW World Tag Team Titles have been vacated. A tournament will be held to decide the new champions and it is expected to begin on the March 16, 2024 episode of Collision.

