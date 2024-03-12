Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) shares a post ahead of her rumored debut on AEW Dynamite this week

Former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) shared a post on her social media account on Tuesday (March 12) to fuel the rumors of her potential AEW debut on Dynamite Big Business this week.

Last month, AEW honcho Tony Khan announced a major episode of Dynamite in Boston on March 13, titled ''Big Business.'' The announcement was considered a tease for the imminent arrival of Mercedes Mone to the Jacksonville-based promotion, given her hometown is Boston, Massachusetts.

Mercedes was last seen in action at New Japan Pro-Wrestling before she suffered an ankle injury, which put the former WWE Superstar on the sidelines for months. Mone is heavily rumored to make her AEW debut this Wednesday.

Ahead of the Big Business event, the former WWE Women's Champion took to her Twitter/X account to share a GIF post, fueling rumors of her debut this Wednesday. Mone shared a GIF that read, "I'M SO EXCITED!!!''

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) gave nothing away before the rumored AEW debut

While Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) is heavily rumored to debut on AEW Big Business this week, she has done her best to keep it a secret.

Speaking on Kick Rocks Wrestling recently, the 32-year-old revealed she ''might have finally made (her) decision'' about her next career move.

"I'm talking with all these amazing bosses, CEOs, and companies, and getting to really sit back and scout out all these shows, promotions, and companies. I'm like, 'I think I might have finally made my decision,' and I think it will be really soon," said Mone. [H/T: WrestlingINC]

It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes shows up on AEW T.V. this week.

Do you think Sasha Banks will appear on Big Business this Wednesday? Sound off!

