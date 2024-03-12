4 bold predictions for AEW Dynamite: Big Business

AEW Dynamite: Big Business is just around the corner and Tony Khan has promised the fans to give a blockbuster event. The match card for the show looks very promising and no doubt the event will be action-packed.

With that said, we present to you four bold predictions as we believe these occurrences are likely to take place on the show.

4. Wardlow could dethrone Samoa Joe

From being a mid-card talent to main event roster star, Wardlow has risen to popularity very abruptly in the last couple of weeks. He decided he was done being in someone else shadow and therefore challenged the status quo and hence the AEW World Champion.

Considering how quickly Tony Khan pushed him into the spotlight could be a valid reason to think that maybe the AEW President has big plans for the 36-year-old star. This could be manifested in the form of making him the new AEW World Champion. Wardlow is going to challenge Samoa Joe for the belt at Dynamite: Big Business on Wednesday.

3. Mercedes Mone might debut at Dynamite: Big Business and turn heel

One of the most anticipated events for Dynamite: Big Business is the arrival of Mercedes Mone. The former Sasha Banks is heavily rumored to make her debut on the Wednesday show on March 13. If she does show up at the event this week, then there is a big possibility that she might turn heel.

In addition, she could join forces with Toni Storm and Mariah May, who are also top heels in the company. Mercedes and Toni have walked similar paths in their respective wrestling journeys. On top of that, Toni’s acquaintance Mariah May recently called out The CEO on X/Twitter.

2. Shelton Benjamin might debut and join with Lance Archer or Blackpool Combat Club

Fightful Select recently reported that former WWE star Shelton Benjamin is in talks with AEW and could join the promotion soon. He may arrive sooner than expected as there is a fair chance that Tony Khan might book him for the Wednesday event this week.

Dynamite: Big Business is going to be a big event and Benjamin’s presence is surely going to make the show even more special. That said if The Gold Standard debuts at Dynamite: Big Business, we believe he may align himself with Lance Archer.

The two stars share a vast history as both of them were a part of the Suzuki-gun stable in NJPW. Additionally, it is also likely that Benjamin could join Blackpool Combat Club. Wheeler Yuta is currently on the shelf due to injury and he could fill in his place in the faction.

1. Deonna Purrazzo could bring in Britt Baker as her ally

Britt Baker has been out of action since September 2023 due to illness and back injuries. Last month, she teased an in-ring return by showing off herself in a gym mirror selfie. Dynamite: Big Business might be the perfect time to make a blockbuster comeback.

Deonna Purrazo has been feuding with Toni Storm and Mariah May all on her own. She could bring Baker back as her ally to fight against the heel duo. It has been a little tough for her to take out Toni with May watching the latter’s back. Bringing in Baker could help The Virtuosa to tip the scales in her favor.

Are you excited for Dynamite: Big Business? Let us know in the comments below.

