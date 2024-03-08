5 Things Mercedes Moné could do on AEW Dynamite: BIG BUSINESS

AEW Revolution 2024 is in the books, and all eyes are now on the company's next big Dynamite extravaganza, Big Business, which takes place next Wednesday, March 13, from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

It is heavily rumored that former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (f.k.a Sasha Banks) will be making her long-awaited debut in All Elite Wrestling. All signs point towards The Boss making a huge impact on the night, but what will be her first order of business?

Below are five things Mercedes Mone could do on AEW: BIG BUSINESS.

#5. Mone starts a feud with a returning AEW star Britt Baker

Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. hasn't been seen regularly on television for quite some time as the company has shifted its attention to other women on the roster.

With Mercedes Mone's imminent arrival, it could be the perfect time for the former Women's Champion to stake her claim as the top female star in the company.

Baker previously revealed that she would like to face the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion potentially at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

In a recent interview on the Not Just Football podcast with Cam Heyward, she said:

“There is a very famous female wrestler, who used to go by the name of Sasha Banks, now she's Mercedes Mone. She is on the circuit. She got injured, but when she heals up, I think anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene. She's not in WWE anymore so she can do whatever she wants.”

This is easily a dream match that could headline any AEW Pay-Per-View. Baker and Mone both have a knack for making history. D.M.D. would be the perfect first opponent for The CEO.

#4. Mone renews rivalry with former WWE opponent Saraya

Saraya and Mercedes Mone share a storied history. While they were both in WWE, they wrestled each other multiple times, both in NXT and on the main roster.

Unfortunately, it was an errant move by the former Sasha Bank that led to a career-threatening injury to Saraya, causing her to retire temporarily.

Thankfully, the British wrestler would make her return to pro wrestling with AEW in 2022 and hasn't looked back since.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter handle recently asked fans who Mone's first rival in AEW should be, and the majority of fans picked The Glampire. With Dynamite: BIG BUSINESS on the horizon, this could be the perfect time to revisit this rivalry.

#3. Mone defeats Julia Hart for the TBS Championship in an impromptu title match

Julia Hart has been one of the most improved wrestlers on the All Elite Wrestling roster in the past year. Thanks to her spooky gimmick and association with The House of Black, she had been a popular figure among fans.

This has culminated in the 22-year-old star winning the TBS Women's Championship. Now that she is more established, it's time for Hart to test her talents against a bonafide superstar like Mercedes Mone.

This would help elevate not only the young wrestler but also the credibility of the championship she's carrying.

#2. Mone turns heel and joins forces with Toni Storm and Mariah May

Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm have voyaged through similar paths in their wrestling careers. They have both wrestled in WWE and Stardom, winning titles in both promotions.

The Women's Champion also has a lackey in Mariah May, who shares the Stardom connection as well. She previously worked in the Japanese women's promotion and won the Goddess of Stardom Championship.

With rumblings that The Boss might finally make her AEW debut, May had this to say on social media:

"wya? @MercedesVarnado," Mariah May posted

A dream match between Mone and Storm would be a huge draw for the promotion, but imagine if they both joined forces. They could be the biggest heel stable in the company, eclipsing even The Outcast's run in the Women's Division.

#1. Mone to challenge Toni Storm for AEW Women's Championship

Of course, the big money match would be Mercedes Mone vs Toni Storm for the Women's Championship, even as soon as Dynasty, the company's newest Pay-Per-View.

As one of the biggest free agents in all of wrestling, The Boss deserves a huge opponent to start off. Pitting her against Toni Storm, the current AEW Women's World Champion would definitely be worthy of the "BIG BUSINESS" tag.

