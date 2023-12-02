Top AEW star sends one-word message to Mercedes Mone

A top AEW Star recently took to Twitter (X) to send a one-word message to Mercedes Mone. The star in question is Mariah May.

Mercedes Mone is a former WWE Superstar, who worked in the Stamford-based company under the ring name Sasha Banks and is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world. The multi-time Women's Champion left the WWE last year due to creative frustrations and debuted in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) in January 2023.

Within weeks of joining the Japanese promotion, Mone won the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Kairi and held it for two months. The 31-year-old is currently recovering from an injury sustained during a match in May 2023.

AEW Star Mariah May, who previously worked in the Japanese women's promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom and won the Goddess of Stardom Championship, took to social media and sent a message to Mercedes Mone.

"wya? @MercedesVarnado," Mariah May posted

Here is the post:

Expand Tweet

Mariah May debuted in Tony Khan's promotion in November 2023 as a fan of "Timeless" Toni Storm and aligned with the 28-year-old.

WWE Superstar showers praise on Toni Storm for her AEW gimmick

In August 2023, Toni Storm suffered a series of setbacks. First, she lost the AEW Women's Championship to Hikaru Shida on the road to the company's biggest pay-per-view, All In. Then, after failing to regain her title, she got ousted from her stable, "The Outcasts."

The events led to a transition in Storm's on-screen character, and she began portraying herself as a Hollywood Starlet from the 1950s. The gimmick, "Timeless" Toni Storm, has been applauded by wrestling fans and critics.

During her recent interview on Wilde On, WWE Superstar Tegan Nox praised the 28-year-old's performance in her current gimmick.

"Killing it. We talk every now and then, I don't get to see her as much because we both have crazy schedules. We check on each other every so often. She's doing good. It's so good. It's very her as well. She's the best. 'Chin up, t*ts out,' that's the most Toni thing she could possibly say," Tegan Nox said. (H/t Fightful)

At Full Gear 2023, Toni Storm won the AEW Women's World Championship from Hikaru Shida.

Expand Tweet

Danhausen made a special request to Tony Khan about Mercedes Mone. Read the full story here.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes