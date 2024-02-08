Fans believe Mercedes Mone's first AEW feud will be against a 31-year-old former WWE star

Mercedes Mone is seemingly about to make her pro wrestling comeback, and the word on the street is that she will join AEW. Many fans have already started gearing up for her rumored arrival and want her to feud with a 31-year-old former WWE star first. The name in question is Saraya.

The Glampire worked in WWE under the ring name Paige before she came to AEW in 2022. Mone was also a part of the Stamford-based company in the past, performing under the Sasha Banks moniker. The two shared the ring in the company, competing in several stellar matches.

Mercedes Mone is out of action due to an ankle injury she suffered at NJPW Resurgence in May 2023. However, she has seemingly recovered and is rumored to make her AEW debut in March this year.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter handle recently asked fans who Mone's first rival in AEW should be if she signed with the organization. In response, most users mentioned Saraya's name, suggesting they were eager to see the former champions confront each other inside an All Elite Wrestling ring.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other names like "Timeless" Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Thunder Rosa also popped up in the comments sections of the post as Mone's potential opponents.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mone last wrestled inside the ring on May 21, 2023, when she took on AEW star Willow Nightingale in the tournament final to crown the NJPW Strong Women's Champion. In Japan last year, she captured the IWGP Women's Championship, besides competing in some high-profile bouts.

AEW's potential hint at Mercedes Mone's rumored AEW debut

Tony Khan teased making a special announcement for weeks on the February 7, 2024, edition of Dynamite.

On Wednesday, he revealed that the company would visit the TD Garden in Boston, on March 13, 2024, for a special edition of AEW Dynamite called Big Business.

Expand Tweet

Khan said it would be a significant event without addressing Mercedes Mone's rumored arrival. Interestingly, Boston was written as 'BO$$TON' on the show's promotional material, a potential reference to Mone's WWE persona. Moreover, Big Business will take place in the former RAW Women's Champion's billed hometown, making the show the ideal occasion for her debut.

It will be interesting to see if The Boss will indeed show up on Dynamite on March 13, 2024. Will she confront a top name like Saraya upon her imminent debut? Only time will tell.

Are you excited to see Mercedes Mone in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE