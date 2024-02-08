"She’s definitely coming," "Mercedes is coming" - Fans spot potential clue in upcoming AEW show graphic

AEW dropped a major hint regarding Mercedes Mone's highly speculated debut in Tony Khan's company this week on Dynamite, and fans immediately recognized a major eastern egg related to The CEO of women's wrestling.

Tony Khan had been teasing for weeks regarding a huge announcement he wanted to make. He came to this week's show to reveal that the company would return to the TD Garden in Boston on March 13, 2024, for a special edition, AEW Dynamite: Big Business.

Khan did mention that it was going to be one of the most important nights in the history of the company. However, it was worth noting the references attached to the former WWE star, Mercedes Mone.

As closely seen on the graphic for the show, the name of the city Boston was written as 'BO$$TON' being a direct reference to Mercedes' old WWE persona. Moreover, the show itself takes place in her hometown, seemingly confirming her arrival to the All Elite landscape.

The wrestling fans quickly took notice of the eastern egg, being enthralled by Khan's announcement and concluding that the former Sasha Banks is set to arrive in AEW in less than five weeks.

You can check out the reactions below.

Fans react to Mercedes Mone's reference in Tony Khan's announcement

With Tony Khan's big announcement possibly being a game changer, it would surely be a must-see show in the TD Garden in Boston.

Are you excited to see Mercedes Mone's possibly debuting in five weeks? Sound off in the comments!

