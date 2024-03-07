"That was far more than a message" - AEW World Champion Samoa Joe explains why he choked former WWE star

Samoa Joe has explained why he choked out a former WWE star. This week on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland addressed fans after his loss at Revolution 2024. After he promised to win the AEW World Championship, Samoa Joe came out and confronted him.

Swerve then challenged Joe to a title match that night. However, they were interrupted by the Undisputed Kingdom. After a back-and-forth, Swerve Strickland challenged Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to a tag team.

Swerve had no issue putting away The Kingdom as Joe looked on. Following the match, Wardlow came out to take a look at his competition. Joe took this opportunity to attack Swerve from behind and choke him out.

Following the incident, AEW cameras caught up with Joe, who explained why he choked out Swerve after their match.

"Was me choking out Swerve Strickland a message to Wardlow? That was far more than a message. You see, when you're dealing with men like Wardlow, supposed walking wars, you only deal with them one way; decisively, effectively, and with ultimate prejudice. You know, Wardlow, what I did to Swerve—that wasn't a message to you, no, that was your future. Next week comes the past." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Samoa Joe commented about Will Ospreay signing with AEW

One of the most exciting acquisitions AEW has made in recent months has to be Will Ospreay. After finishing his contract with NJPW, the Aerial Assassin showed up at AEW Revolution 2024, where he competed against Konosuke Takeshita.

At the media scrum for Revolution, Joe spoke about Ospreay, stating he doesn't need to worry about the Aerial Assassin for now.

"It’s indicative of what AEW has always stood for. We go out, we find the best wrestlers in the world, and we bring them together to find out who is the best wrestler in the world. Currently, that is me. But on my heels are some of the greatest grapplers to ever step [sic] foot in a ring. When we have acquisitions, men like Will Ospreay, how can you not be excited about the future of this company? Once again, we set up the protocol. Will Ospreay is new here. He’s a fantastic, dynamic athlete [who] has had tremendous success everywhere he’s been. But until he has that success here, I don’t need to worry about him." [H/T: Fightful]

Samoa Joe will defend his AEW World Championship against Wardlow next week at Big Business.

Do you think Samoa Joe will retain his title next week? Sound off.

