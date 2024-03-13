Britt Baker wants former AEW champion to make blockbuster return in 2024

Britt Baker has revealed that she wants a former AEW champion to make his much-anticipated comeback in 2024. The star in question is Kenny Omega.

The D.M.D. has been on a prolonged hiatus while recovering from a back injury. Baker was last seen in action against Kris Statlander, whom she unsuccessfully challenged for the TBS Championship on the September 16, 2023, edition of AEW Collision. However, the 32-year-old star is expected to be back soon.

Kenny Omega revealed in December 2023 that he was stepping away from active competition indefinitely due to a serious medical condition called diverticulitis. So far, no timetable has been reported for his potential return to action. His absence was used by The Young Bucks to justify their decision to fire The Cleaner from The Elite and replace him with his old NJPW foe, Kazuchika Okada.

A user recently took to X/Twitter to ask other users to discuss wrestlers they are hoping to see make their comebacks in 2024. Britt Baker responded to the tweet and cited former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as her pick.

It is quite obvious that apart from the D.M.D., the Jacksonville-based promotion fans are also hoping to witness The Cleaner's in-ring comeback soon.

Britt Baker laid out her goals for her AEW return

Britt Baker is one of the most important figures in AEW's women's division. The D.M.D. has been involved in some of the most iconic matches and rivalries in the history of the Jacksonville-based promotion with the likes of Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and The Outcasts.

Baker has been away from television since 2023, but reports indicate that her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion is imminent. The former AEW Women's World Champion recently shared her goals and thoughts regarding the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Speaking on a panel at SXSW 2024, Baker revealed her excitement regarding the developing backstage environment in AEW. She also stated her wish to return to the ring and cut promos.

“Yeah, I do. Just growing as a wrestler and performer and learning what works and what doesn’t work. With all the new talent coming in, and new talent I get to work with, and new coaches and new people coming over from WWE, new brains and minds we get to pick. You’re really doing yourself a huge disservice if you’re not constantly asking everybody around you for help. The help in AEW is growing and growing. For me personally, I can’t wait to get back in the ring, have [a mic] in my hand and cut some promos. Stay tuned," Britt Baker said.

Britt Baker recently also made an unexpected appearance at a concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she performed with singer Zach Bryan.

