Kenny Omega’s status with AEW disclosed after getting “fired” on Dynamite - Reports

Kenny Omega might not return to AEW television anytime soon as things stand. He has been away from in-ring action since December 2023 after undergoing surgery for diverticulitis.

Fightful Select reported that there was no time frame for the return of the former AEW World Champion as things stand. The report also had some information regarding Kazuchika Okada’s entry into The Elite.

Okada was recruited to The Elite by The Young Bucks on a recent episode of Dynamite, and in the process, the Japanese star replaced Omega. The report stated that Okada was added to the stable with a view to having an angle once Kenny returns to the promotion down the line.

Okada made his presence felt on AEW Dynamite and aligned himself with The Young Bucks after attacking Eddie Kingston in a move that shocked fans. Okada has clearly cemented himself as a top heel in the Jacksonville-based company by siding with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Tony Khan commented on Kenny Omega’s AEW return

Kenny Omega has been absent for a while, and fans have been worried about when he will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Tony Khan was asked about the 40-year-old star's potential return at the AEW Revolution 2024 post-show media scrum.

Khan was asked if Omega would return to the upcoming AEW show in Winnipeg, and he said that it would be an unrealistic expectation.

“I don’t think it would be fair at all to create that expectation that Kenny Omega would be cleared by then. I really appreciate the question, I’m very optimistic Kenny will be coming back, but I don’t know the exact date. I think that's an aggressive timetable,” Tony Khan said.

Given the fact that Kazuchika Okada replaced Omega in The Elite, a potential rivalry with the Japanese star cannot be out of question for the 40-year-old star.

