Mercedes Moné calls AEW her "home" days after saying she would return to WWE

Mercedes Moné began her AEW journey at Big Business last week. She has been a trending topic ever since and is now making headlines for comments on her future.

The former Sasha Banks signed with All Elite Wrestling after receiving a bigger offer from Tony Khan. Moné's debut established her as a new top babyface on the roster as she announced that this is her home now. The comments are interesting after the former NXT Women's Champion teased a WWE return just days before her All Elite arrival.

The Boss recently spoke with ESPN to discuss her career and future with AEW. She confirmed that she was not under contract to the promotion when she appeared in the crowd at All In last year, but said watching that show in person is one of the reasons that she was drawn to Tony Khan's company.

"I'm all about creating history. I'm all about creating magic, and I'm all about creating so much more. And that's what [All Elite Wrestling] brings - so much more, more opportunity, more chances and more chances just to stand out and to be seen and noticed," she said.

Moné continued and declared All Elite Wrestling to be her new home, despite the recent comments on a potential WWE return one day, and said you can do more under her new employer. She made similar comments during her Dynamite promo.

"You can do so much more in [All Elite Wrestling] - you can do everything. And for me, I want to do everything. So, this is the place for me to be, and this is the place that I call home," she said.

Moné is expected to make her All Elite in-ring debut within the next few weeks, potentially teaming with Willow Nightingale against Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

AEW Dynamite and Rampage updated lineups for this week

AEW will continue the build to the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view when Dynamite and Rampage air live from Canada this week.

Dynamite will air live from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto this week. After Dynamite goes off the air, a special Wednesday edition of Rampage will air on TBS at 10pm ET.

AEW has announced the following Dynamite lineup:

Mercedes Moné will speak

Hook vs. Chris Jericho

Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa

Eddie Kingston defends the Continental Championship vs. Kazuchika Okada

I Quit Match: Christian Cage defends the TNT Championship vs. Adam Copeland

The current confirmed lineup for Rampage is as follows:

Street Fight: Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue

World Tag Team Championship Tournament Wild Card Match: Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy

