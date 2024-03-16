WWE may already have planted the seeds for Mercedes Moné’s (fka Sasha Banks) return, feels Dutch Mantell

Dutch Mantell feels that WWE may have already laid the groundwork for the future return of Mercedes Mone.

The CEO sent shockwaves through the wrestling world with her blockbuster AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business. Before her appearance in the TD Garden, Mone surprisingly revealed her plan to return to WWE during an interview.

The comments shared by the former women's champion reportedly have ruffled some feathers. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran speculated that Mone may be in touch with WWE through her former tag partner Naomi.

"Unless she has talked to somebody, and she was over in WWE. She was so over, and she still talks to her friend who walked out with her [Naomi]. She probably still talks to her, and Naomi has probably asked around a little bit and may be giving Mercedes a little bit of a 'Heads up,' that 'they would love to have you back.' But if I was Tony Khan, I would say, 'Wait a minute, you just got here, stop talking about WWE and that you wanted to go back!'"

The 74-year-old veteran suggested the former champion give Tony Khan a proper chance.

"But that tells me one thing. She doesn't need money. She probably made enough in WWE to retire on, I guess. And she did that Japan deal, so she is doing okay for herself. But give Tony a chance. He gave you a job. He gave you an income." [21:35 - 22:45]

Mercedes Mone's AEW debut made her feel like WWE legend Steve Austin

Few wrestlers have been able to touch Stone Cold Steve Austin when it comes to generating audience reactions. However, Mercedes Mone has claimed that her appearance on Dynamite: Big Business made her relate to The Texas Rattlesnake.

The AEW debut of the 32-year-old star opened the March 13, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Mone walked out in front of a hot crowd to a massive pop. The reaction resembled crowd responses enjoyed by Steve Austin on a regular basis.

In an interview with Variety, Mercedes Mone recalled her experience making her All Elite Wrestling debut.

"It was unbelievable," said Mone. "I still haven't gotten to take everything in yet, but my heart was just pounding out of my chest. Once I heard the beat drop in the music and the 'CEO' chants were on the screens, and they revealed the 'Mercedes Mone' name, that eruption was so electric. I felt so cool. I felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin, when fans just lift up all their signs and stand up with their arms raised." [H/T, Variety]

Mone seems to have her sights set on Julia Hart and her TBS Title.

