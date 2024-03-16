Mercedes Mone compares herself to Stone Cold Steve Austin after AEW debut

Mercedes Mone is officially All Elite. The former WWE Superstar made her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion this week on AEW Dynamite: Big Business, and the live audience created an unforgettable atmosphere for the occasion.

Mone opened the show and cut a heartfelt promo in the ring. She claimed that only AEW will be able to realize her dream of a global revolution, and she plans to be at the forefront. Throughout her time onscreen, the crowd chanted "CEO", giving her the kind of welcome that few have managed to receive in the young company.

Mercedes Mone was blown away by the reaction of the fans. She described the electric atmosphere to Variety, claiming that it made her feel like Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"It was unbelievable," said Mone. "I still haven’t gotten to take everything in yet, but my heart was just pounding out of my chest. Once I heard the beat drop in the music and the ‘CEO’ chants were on the screens, and then they revealed the ‘Mercedes Moné’ name, that eruption was so electric. I felt so cool. I felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin, when fans just lift up all their signs and stand up with their arms raised. I felt so cool. It was the best feeling in the world."

Mercedes also relayed her excitement about facing new stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion, mentioning the likes of Toni Storm and Julia Hart.

Mercedes Mone could be the highest-paid woman in wrestling

Mercedes Mone's status as a free agent has grabbed headlines over the last several months, with the 32-year-old reportedly fielding offers from both WWE and AEW. Now that the former Sasha Banks is All Elite, the only question remaining is how much money it took for Tony Khan to bring her in.

Reportedly, it was a hefty amount. Following Mone's debut, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer noted that she might be the highest-paid woman in wrestling. Meltzer stated that the info comes from a female WWE Superstar who heard that The CEO's AEW contract put her in the top echelon of talent.

The source claimed to be "thrilled" that Mone was being paid so much, as it could indicate a better market for women in wrestling overall.

What did you think of Mercedes Mone's AEW debut? Sound off!