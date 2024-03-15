Top AEW star asked "Becky Lynch level money" during talks with WWE - Reports

A top AEW star reportedly asked for "Becky Lynch level money" during contract negotiations with WWE.

Ever since leaving WWE, Mercedes Mone has grown to become one of the biggest female stars in the world. She quickly accomplished a lot in the Indies and was a sought-after free agent.

In the end, Mercedes signed with AEW where she made her debut at AEW Big Business to a huge pop from the crowd. Her AEW career started for well as she cut an emotional promo and even came to Willow Nightingale's rescue in the main event.

However, before signing with AEW, Mone had some talks with WWE in late 2022 and late 2023 which didn't materialize. This resulted in Mercedes signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that the former Sasha Banks was expecting "Beck Lynch level money" during her contract talks with WWE.

Becky Lynch explains why she never got a singles match against Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch was set for the biggest singles match of all time when she was set to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. However, plans changed and the match was made into a triple-threat match where The Man walked out with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Speaking to Daily Mail UK, Lynch provided insight into why the singles match with Rousey never materialized.

"Do I think that was the match that everyone was clamoring for? Yes, it was. Everyone wanted that singles match. And I think, people thought that moment in time would be evergreen, and it wasn't. That's OK too. I think you can't force things when they're not there, and I think we see that with what's currently going on with the product."

She continued:

"Some things have their seasons, and we didn't have that season. If she ever comes back again, maybe that season will be right there. Maybe it will be springtime on that story again, but it never got back to that."

It remains to be seen if Ronda Rousey will return to the ring to settle the score with Lynch.

