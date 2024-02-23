Becky Lynch explains why she never got a one-on-one match against Ronda Rousey in WWE

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey was arguably the biggest women's match in WWE that got scrapped after it became a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35. Recently, The Man explained why the marquee match never happened before the Baddest Woman on the Planet's release.

After the creation of The Man, Becky Lynch became one of the biggest faces in WWE and went head-to-head against Ronda Rousey. Sadly, Lynch got injured before their clash at Survivor Series 2018, and the singles match became a dream for both stars.

They spent years on the roster but never came close to a singles match after WrestleMania 35. Speaking to Daily Mail UK, Becky Lynch explained why the dream match against Ronda Rousey never transpired during their tenure with the promotion:

"Do I think that was the match that everyone was clamoring for? Yes, it was. Everyone wanted that singles match. And I think, people thought that moment in time would be evergreen, and it wasn't. That's OK too. I think you can't force things when they're not there, and I think we see that with what's currently going on with the product."

After giving an example of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, Lynch addressed if she would face Rousey down the line:

"Some things have their seasons, and we didn't have that season. If she ever comes back again, maybe that season will be right there. Maybe it will be springtime on that story again, but it never got back to that."

Becky Lynch will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Last year, Becky Lynch spent time away from the title picture as she was busy feuding with Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW. She eventually toppled the trio at WrestleMania 39 with the help of Lita and Trish Stratus.

Later, Trish Stratus turned on The Man, and the two veterans feuded over the summer. Becky Lynch emerged victorious at WWE Payback 2023 after defeating Stratus in a Steel Cage match.

The Man went on to elevate the women's division on the developmental brand when she won the WWE NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton. Later, she lost the title to Lyra Valkyria before feuding with Nia Jax.

After losing to Jax, Becky Lynch regrouped and focused on her goal to go after Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. The Man will enter the Women's Elimination Chamber Match for the first time to punch her ticket to WrestleMania XL.

