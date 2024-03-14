“Smart move by Tony Khan” - WWE legend reacts to Mercedes Mone’s AEW booking

A legendary WWE Superstar has shared his response to Mercedes Mone's booking in AEW on Dynamite: Big Business. The individual in question is Bully Ray.

The former IWGP Women's Champion ended months of speculation by making her official debut in AEW on the March 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite. Mone's arrival brings about major changes in the budding women's division of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While discussing Dynamite: Big Business on Busted Open, Bully Ray praised Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for introducing Mercedes Mone at the start of the event in front of a fresh crowd.

"Mercedes hopefully kicked this show off really hot for them, with a strong number in which people stuck around. It's a very smart way to open the show. I mean, people kind of knew that she was debuting tonight. If you did, you got what you wanted right off the bat. Smart move by Tony Khan. He did not keep the fan base waiting. He didn't keep the fan base at home waiting, but most importantly, he didn't keep the people in the arena sitting on their hands and waiting."

The former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion also shared his approval of The CEO closing the show.

"Tony Khan started off AEW: Big Business tonight with Detroit Rock City, and he ended it with Rock and Roll All Nite. Coincidentally, Detroit Rock City and Rock and Roll All Nite was Mercedes Mone. You opened, and you closed with the biggest possible star you could have tonight." [00:00 - 01:07]

Mercedes Mone joined forces with Willow Nightingale on AEW Dynamite

After leaving WWE in 2022, Mone made some appearances in NJPW and its sister promotion, STARDOM, which included a run as IWGP Women's Champion. She competed in a tournament to crown the inaugural STRONG Women's Champion at the 2023 pay-per-view Resurgence.

Mone lost to one of AEW's homegrown talents, Willow Nightingale, in the finals of the tournament. She sustained a severe injury, which put her on the shelf for a long time. However, the former NXT Women's Champion seemed to join forces with Nightingale on Dynamite: Big Business.

Willow defeated Riho in the main event tonight. After the match, Nightingale was double-teamed by Julia Hart and Skye Blue. However, their attack was foiled by Mercedes Mone, who would take out the TBS Champion with her finisher.

It remains to be seen whether Mone will go after the TBS Title in her first championship program.

