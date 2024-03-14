Chris Jericho set to face second-generation star in a first-time-ever AEW match

Chris Jericho is scheduled to face a second-generation star in a first-time-ever match in AEW. The talent in question is Taz's son HOOK.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil tangled with Jericho in the All-Star Scramble match at Revolution pay-per-view. Although both men came up short, their encounter impressed The Lionheart in favor of HOOK. He praised the latter before his FTW Title defense against Brian Cage on the March 6, 2024, episode of Dynamite and even rescued him from a post-match assault from The Gates of Agony.

On the Big Business 2024 edition of Dynamite, Jericho and HOOK teamed up for the first time to take on Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona. The babyface team, dubbed Lion Hook, picked up the victory.

In a backstage interview after the bout, the former AEW World Champion laid out a challenge to HOOK for a singles match in Canada the following week.

Dynamite will emanate from Toronto on March 20, 2024. The fans in the Coca-Cola Coliseum will witness a first-time one-on-one clash between Jericho and the second-generation wrestler, HOOK.

It remains to be seen whether the up-and-coming 24-year-old star scores an upset win over Chris Jericho on the Wednesday night show of AEW.

