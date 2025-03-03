Released WWE stars to return to AEW after 1285 days and attack Kenny Omega at Revolution? Looking at the chances

Kenny Omega is set to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship at Revolution 2025. The event will take place on March 9 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. In a shocking twist, Omega may be attacked by two recently released WWE Superstars.

WWE released Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from their contracts on February 8, 2025. They used to be a part of The O.C. alongside AJ Styles and Michin until the group disbanded last year.

Before joining WWE, The Good Brothers briefly performed in All Elite Wrestling. They last appeared on AEW TV on the September 1, 2021, edition of Dynamite. At the event, the duo teamed up with The Young Bucks to defeat Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) & The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix).

A few days ago, Nicholas Jackson posted a throwback picture of himself with Matthew Jackson, The Good Brothers, and AJ Styles. Since then, fans have been expecting to see Anderson and Gallows in AEW. Since the former Tag Team Champions are not part of WWE anymore, they could return to All Elite Wrestling at Revolution.

In Las Vegas, The Good Brothers could reunite with The Young Bucks to cost Kenny Omega a potential win over Takeshita. This could allow the former WWE duo to join a prominent storyline immediately upon their arrival and send a message to the tag team division in the Tony Khan-led company.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing is confirmed. The Good Brothers can only return to AEW if their WWE contracts don't have the 90-day non-compete clause.

Why did fans never get to see a teased Kenny Omega feud?

Kenny Omega was absent from AEW for over a year due to diverticulitis. During his absence, he seemingly teased starting a feud against NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi. But fans never got to see them lock horns inside the ring because Omega ended up wrestling against Gabe Kidd in his comeback match at Wrestle Dynasty.

Fightful Select recently reported that Omega and Tanahashi were simply promoting Wrestle Dynasty with their interactions. There was never an intention to put them with or against each other in any storyline. However, the companies were open to exploring the angle in the future.

