The Young Bucks share photo with top WWE Superstar + two recently released talents

The Young Bucks have been absent from AEW television for months, but the EVPs remain active on social media. After finishing up their recent run in Japan, it seems Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were feeling nostalgic. Nick posted a throwback photo with WWE's AJ Styles and recently released superstars Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

Ad

Bullet Club was initially formed by Prince Devitt (WWE's Finn Balor), Karl Anderson, Bad Luck Fale, and Tama Tonga in 2013, with The Young Bucks and Luke Gallows joining soon after. However, the stable didn't reach mainstream popularity until AJ Styles took over as its leader a year later.

Things would end badly for Styles in January 2016, when he was betrayed by Kenny Omega and The Bucks and kicked out of Bullet Club. However, up until then, the group had been thriving. Nick Jackson posted a throwback picture from those happy days to his Instagram Stories today. Check it out:

Ad

Trending

Bullet Club [Image credit: Nick Jackson's Instagram Stories]

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

The Young Bucks recently wrapped a tour in Japan

While Kenny Omega has returned to AEW television, The Young Bucks have remained in Japan. They had fled AEW amid Jon Moxley's rampage and seemingly decided that a visit to NJPW would do them good.

Ad

The Bucks won the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5. This was only their second reign with the titles, although they still hold the record for most reigns with the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, with seven.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson lost the titles to Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi earlier this month. They took to Instagram to thank NJPW, Osaka, and the fans for this brief but successful run.

Ad

"Thank you @njpw1972. Thank you Osaka. Nothing but love," they wrote.

The Bucks are expected back in AEW soon, but when and where they'll turn up remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback