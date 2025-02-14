3 Directions for Young Bucks upon AEW return

The Young Bucks have been on a hiatus from AEW for a few months now, as they said they would work from home. Now, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have indicated that they will be returning to Tony Khan's promotion soon.

The duo would be stepping into the midst of many major storylines currently ongoing in the company. It's going to be quite interesting to see where they would land and what their direction would be upon their return. So, we have a few potential directions for The Young Bucks they could take on their return.

#3. Reforming The Elite against The Death Riders

Now, even though The Young Bucks seem to be heels, you can't deny that they surely care about All Elite Wrestling itself. The promotion is currently under the threat of The Death Riders as they take over the company and take out anyone in their path.

We're sure that both Nick and Matt Jackson are quite aware of the destruction that has spread within the company in their absence. The Death Riders were also cited as the reason why the duo decided to step away from the chaotic environment.

The Young Bucks might look to reform The Elite once again to take on Jon Moxley and his crew of misfits once they're done feuding with FTR, Jay White, and Adam Copeland.

#2. Aid Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay against The Don Callis Family

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega have been busy fending off The Don Callis family. The two stars have officially joined hands and are now slated to take Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita of the group at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Even though Ospreay and Omega are adept stars and can handle themselves, it's not out of the question that the duo could get overpowered by the Don Callis Family members due to their strength. If it comes to that, The Young Bucks could come out to save their former friend, Omega, and turn fully babyface in the process.

Expand Tweet

The duo can then seek to earn The Cleaner's trust and have them join his side in their battle against the Don Callis family.

#1. Re-establish themselves in the AEW Tag Team Title scene

The Young Bucks recently won the IWGP Tag Team Championship, which unfortunately ended after a total of 37 days. The duo are now looking to return to their home promotion and could likely seek to establish their presence in the AEW Tag Team title scene.

We could see Nick and Matt Jackson first challenge Private Party, following their loss against them last year. After besting them, they could then seek to challenge for the Hurt Syndicate's recently won AEW Tag Team Championship. The duo has also stated that they want one last tag team match against a legendary NJPW star, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Perhaps, if they can convince the NJPW legend to step into AEW, we could see an angle between them going against Tanahashi and a partner of the latter's choice for the last time.

