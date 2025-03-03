Future of forgotten blockbuster Kenny Omega feud after AEW return - Reports

A new report revealed AEW star Kenny Omega's original return plans which didn't happen despite being teased. He made his return at WrestleDynasty pay-per-view in January. He was initially advertised to feud with Hiroshi Tanahashi ahead of his comeback. Fans had a last chance to witness the two long-time rivals in the ring together as the NJPW legend will retire next year, but that wasn't the case.

The former AEW World Champion's return was hyped in AEW as well as NJPW as the star was absent for over a year. In October, a vignette was released where he was seen with The Ace. The duo teased teaming up or feuding with each other at NJPW X AEW WrestleDynasty.

However, The Cleaner ended up wrestling Gabe Kidd in a blockbuster match. This memorable bout saw Kenny Omega winning his comeback match. Also, the NJPW President was sitting on the commentary desk for the match and was in tears following the bout.

A recent report from Fightful Select claimed that Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi were brought together to hype the crossover event and there were no concrete plans for them to engage in the ring. However, the duo might still team up or feud against each other in the future.

Kenny Omega to take on Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution

The Best Bout Machine pinned Konosuke Takeshita in the middle of the ring at Grand Slam Australia. Following the win, Omega became the number one contender for the International Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view. However, The Alpha had to cross a hurdle in order to punch his ticket for the event.

The International Champion had to defeat Orange Cassidy on the latest edition of Dynamite, which he was able to do. Now, the stage is set for the former AEW World Champion to take on a blockbuster champion.

It will be interesting to see who will take the International Championship home after the Revolution pay-per-view.

