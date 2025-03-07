Tony Khan warned about AEW's TV deal being abruptly canceled due to major reason by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

AEW recently reached a major deal with longtime partner Warner Bros. Discovery, and they continue to reach streaming and content deals with other providers. However, two uncertain industries often bring tough times, and a certain WWE legend is now offering some advice to Tony Khan instead of the usual criticism.

All Elite Wrestling seems to be doing well under its deal with WBD, which was signed a few months back, but concern over the future remains. The company now has its weekly shows airing on Max and TNT/TBS, with Khan noting this week that Max will be a future home for All Elite PPV events. At the same time, it was announced this week that AEW and Amazon have reached a deal for PPV events to air on Prime Video in the United States, Canada, and the UK. Vince Russo and others remain skeptical about the viability of the AEW product.

The former Vic Venom of WWE has issued another important warning to the owner of AEW and ROH after the recent Christopher Daniels backstage botch debacle. Speaking to co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion pointed to ESPN's deal with MLB when cautioning Khan about his TV product.

"All we keep hearing about, especially with AEW... the television deal and all the money they're making from it, that's all you're hearing about. Bro, I can tell you ESPN had a deal in place with Major League Baseball until 2028. ESPN just announced this is the last MLB... they're pulling out two years early and I'm telling you, bro, especially AEW, they need to be aware of that because there is not... no network is going to sign a contract without a loophole," Russo said. [From 2:37 - 3:21]

Vince Russo continued:

"Nothing is an iron-clad contract, and they can keep boasting about that money, but like I said, ESPN and MLB... [snaps fingers] just like that, 'You guys aren't giving us the numbers we want, we're bailing out two years early!' And bro, I gotta tell ya something, man... if that happens to AEW, they're in trouble. You know, if that ever happened with WWE and Netflix there's 20 other people in line... there ain't 20 other people in line with AEW, bro," Russo said. [From 3:21 - 3:50]

Russo pointed to how there's no sense of urgency when Featherstone talked about how there's no incentive to go all out for underperforming shows and how Khan needs to focus on the Max deal as much as possible. It was also acknowledged how WWE RAW is already down to the bottom of the top 10 on Netflix, and if there's any further drop, we wouldn't know the actual numbers.

Updated AEW Collision lineup for this weekend

Saturday's Collision episode will feature the go-home build for Sunday's Revolution PPV. Below is the current lineup:

Harley Cameron in action

Dralistico vs. Hologram

Serena Deeb vs. Momo Watanabe, with Mercedes Moné on commentary

The Outrunners vs. The Premier Athletes

The Infantry vs. The Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jack Banning, Titus Alexander, and Starboy Charlie

TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty

Collision is airing as a taped show this weekend. The episode was filmed on Wednesday with Dynamite at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in California. All Elite Wrestling will be in Fresno at the Save Mart Center for next week's Dynamite and then in Las Vegas for next Saturday's live Collision from The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

