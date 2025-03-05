BREAKING: AEW makes blockbuster new announcement

AEW has been making a lot of strides in recent years. The company announced another major announcement.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling has come a long way since its launch in 2019. They have expanded their roster size and hired some of the best talent in the world. They signed a multiyear blockbuster deal with Warner Bros. Discovery last year. The Jacksonville-based promotion has also hosted pay-per-views outside the United States, including the UK and Canada, and recently hosted a show in Australia.

Now, the company has decided to take its distribution to a new level. Tony Khan's promotion recently announced that it has reached a new pay-per-view distribution agreement with Amazon Prime Video. As a result, All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view events will be available for purchase on Prime Video in the USA, Canada, and the UK beginning March 9 with Revolution:

Ad

Trending

"AEW and @PrimeVideo announce new Pay-Per-View Distribution Agreement AEW PPV Events will be available for purchase on Prime Video for fans across the USA, Canada, and the UK Begins Sunday, March 9 with #AEWRevolution from @cryptocomarena in LA."

Check out the announcement here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Al Snow made some serious comments about AEW

Over the years, All Elite Wrestling has made it a point to sign several top stars from WWE who had left the promotion. Stars like Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Miro, and many others made a name for themselves in the Stamford-based promotion before joining the Jacksonville-based promotion. While Moxley and some other stars have found success in All Elite Wrestling, the promotion has come under criticism for the way they have booked these names.

Ad

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, Al Snow stated that Moxley and Adam Copeland, who left WWE to join All Elite Wrestling, have lost their shine after making the transition. He also noted that this has been the case for several stars who joined the Jacksonville-based promotion from WWE:

"Remember when Moxley had went over first.. and remember on the show, I brought it up like a couple of months later, I was like, 'It is just me, or was Moxley a star in WWE, and now, in AEW, the shine's went off of him, and nobody cares anymore...' Edge went over there, and boy, the shine went right off of him too. Several guys who have jumped from WWE went there, that rub off of WWE just gets erased, and then they just get lost in the shuffle." [00:00 - 00:47]

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how well All Elite Wrestling's new deal with Amazon Prime Video will be received by the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback