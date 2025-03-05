Tony Khan's lack of leadership and direction blamed for AEW's current situation, claims WWE veteran

A former WWE veteran has shared their two cents on how AEW supposedly fails to sustain the star power of many of its top names. The veteran in question, Al Snow, laid the responsibility for this on All Elite Creative Head Tony Khan.

For years, it has been speculated that the Jacksonville-based promotion's booking issues are closely related to its oversaturated roster and lack of adequate screen time to showcase many of its members. Many have also claimed that Tony Khan has recruited an excess of former WWE talent without proper creative plans for them.

Al Snow echoed similar views in a recent edition of Vince Russo's The Brand. The former WWE Superstar shared his view that AEW had worn down the "shine" of stars like Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, Mercedes Mone and Saraya, stating:

"Remember when Moxley had went over first.. and remember on the show, I brought it up like a couple of months later, I was like, 'It is just me, or was Moxley a star in WWE, and now, in AEW, the shine's went off of him, and nobody cares anymore...' Edge went over there, and boy, the shine went right off of him too. Several guys who have jumped from WWE went there, that rub off of WWE just gets erased, and then they just get lost in the shuffle." [00:00 - 00:47]

Snow then offered further criticism of the All Elite Head of Creative and speculated about Khan's approach to and rationale for signing wrestlers, especially those formerly employed by WWE.

"And that has to do with that lack of leadership and direction and singular vision, and Tony's taken an approach with bringing these ex-WWE guys over just for that initial pop or a reaction, and then, like, 'okay, well, now I've got an extra action figure, I'm just gonna put it back in the case, we'll bring it out when we think it fits.' He doesn't have a direct plan or an idea, he just sees a guy, like, say Edge (Adam Copeland), and he goes, 'Oh, that'd be cool, what if we brought Edge over here?'" explained Snow. [1:02 - 1:40]

AEW, at present, is gearing up for the upcoming Revolution 2025 pay-per-view set for later this week.

Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley and Mercedes Mone will have matches AEW Revolution

With some help from his new allies, Adam Copeland kept his word to Jon Moxley by taking out three members of The Death Riders over the past couple of weeks.

Only Wheeler Yuta stands between The Rated-R Superstar and The One True King this Wednesday ahead of their World Championship match at Revolution 2025.

Mercedes Mone will also be in action at the March 9 event, as she is set to defend her TBS Title against Momo Watanabe.

Please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and add H/T to Sportskeeda if you take any quotes from the article.

