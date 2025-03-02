Major announcement on Cope (fka Edge) ahead of AEW Revolution 2025 

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:05 GMT
Cope will be challenging for the world title at AEW Revolution [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Cope's (FKA Edge) next major move on the road to AEW Revolution was announced earlier tonight. It seems that he'll have another major roadblock right before the pay-per-view.

The Rated-R Superstar has been in a war with the Death Riders to begin 2025. He has been the only one to put a damper on their numbers. Three of the five members of the group have now been taken out, and the legend has a clear path to The One True King - Jon Moxley.

Wheeler Yuta is the only man standing between the veteran and Jon Moxley, and they'll both be given a chance to settle things on Dynamite next week. This could be the WWE Hall of Famer's chance to take out the last person in his way, while Yuta has a chance to make sure the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't make it to Revolution

"THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5! #AEWDynamite Sacramento, CA LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax "Rated R Superstar" Cope vs Wheeler Yuta @RatedRCope looks to finish his hunt of the Death Riders when he faces @WheelerYuta, but can Yuta "Finish the Job" THIS WEDNESDAY?"

It remains to be seen how this goes, but a game-changer heading to Revolution has just been served to both men on a silver platter. The outcome of this contest could have major repercussions moving forward.

Edited by Debottam Saha
