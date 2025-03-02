Major announcement on Cope (fka Edge) ahead of AEW Revolution 2025 

Cope's (FKA Edge) next major move on the road to AEW Revolution was announced earlier tonight. It seems that he'll have another major roadblock right before the pay-per-view.

The Rated-R Superstar has been in a war with the Death Riders to begin 2025. He has been the only one to put a damper on their numbers. Three of the five members of the group have now been taken out, and the legend has a clear path to The One True King - Jon Moxley.

Wheeler Yuta is the only man standing between the veteran and Jon Moxley, and they'll both be given a chance to settle things on Dynamite next week. This could be the WWE Hall of Famer's chance to take out the last person in his way, while Yuta has a chance to make sure the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't make it to Revolution

"THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5! #AEWDynamite Sacramento, CA LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax "Rated R Superstar" Cope vs Wheeler Yuta @RatedRCope looks to finish his hunt of the Death Riders when he faces @WheelerYuta, but can Yuta "Finish the Job" THIS WEDNESDAY?"

It remains to be seen how this goes, but a game-changer heading to Revolution has just been served to both men on a silver platter. The outcome of this contest could have major repercussions moving forward.

