"How does that happen at that level, man?" - Vince Russo left flabbergasted over humiliating botch on AEW TV (Exclusive)

AEW has dealt with several embarrassing botches over the years, both on-screen and in storylines. The critics are always there to point out the growing pains of a young wrestling promotion, and Vince Russo is one of the many trying to keep Tony Khan on his toes. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion just shared his thoughts on one of the worst botches in modern wrestling history.

Ad

Christopher Daniels is AEW's current Head of Talent Relations. After a legendary 32-year career, the 54-year-old still works on-screen as an authority figure after retiring from in-ring action in January amid behind-the-scenes controversy. Daniels lost a violent Texas Death Match to Adam Page but is still involved in the ongoing Hangman-MJF feud. Page rushed backstage to find Daniels after he was attacked by MJF on last week's Dynamite, but production botched the shot, as the cameraman caught the Indie Wrestling Hall of Famer blading. AEW once again went viral for the wrong reasons.

Ad

Trending

The former WWE writer discussed the embarrassing Dynamite moment in the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion revealed the Daniels botch to co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone and wondered how something like this could happen at such a high level.

"Did you see the Chris Daniels thing? You want me to show you? I got it on my phone, you won't believe... you really talk about bottom of the barrel? What happened was, I guess, he's an authority figure or something. They go to a shot in the back, and somebody attacked Chris Daniels, so he's bleeding, but they go to the shot in the back, live, and Daniels is bloodied, and cut, and, bro, they catch him punching his head. They catch that on screen," Russo said. [From 9:20 to 10:13]

Ad

Vince Russo continued:

"Here, I'll show you so you don't think I'm exaggerating. That was on TV; that was on TV! How does that happen? How does that happen at that level, man? [Featherstone wonders if it's more of a production issue] I think everybody... everybody involved, bro. [Featherstone wonders if Daniels was just trying to bleed harder] Yeah, he's trying to bleed harder but, bro, if you know they're coming to you soon, you can't be doing that, you know?" [From 10:14 to 11:50]

Ad

Ad

Russo seemed especially shocked at Daniels' botch when pointing to how there are numerous backstage cues to get you ready for filming. He could not understand how something like this would happen, with Featherstone noting how promotions can't afford incidents like this due to social media and clip culture.

Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for this week

AEW will invade the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in California's capital on Wednesday for the final Dynamite before Revolution. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland contract signing for Revolution

Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander

Collision and ROH TV will also be taped on Wednesday and will air later in the week. The legendary Místico has been announced for the ROH tapings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.