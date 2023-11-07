41-year-old star confirms he will soon be talking to Mercedes Moné's agent, comments on her next destination

Former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné has been out of action since May with an injury, and a current star has revealed that he hopes to talk to the star's agent regarding her future.

Mercedes shocked the world when she made her debut for NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January 2023, which led to her becoming the IWGP Women's Champion a month later. However, she suffered an injury against Willow Nightingale in May that has since kept her from competing.

But will NJPW fans see Mercedes Moné in action again? Speaking to WrestlePurists, Rocky Romero admitted that he doesn't have an official update on the star's status with the company on hand, but did say that he wants to talk to the former Sasha Banks and her agent very soon.

"I honestly don’t have any update right now (on Mercedes Moné). I hope that I’ll be talking to her agent and her maybe soon-ish, but I honestly don’t have any update yet about anything. The last thing I had heard was that she was recovering well and basically they were gonna let me know, reach out when she was getting close to a comeback so, yeah." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Expand Tweet

Rocky admitted that he is unsure about what Mercedes wants to do next, especially given the fact that she's coming back from a serious injury and that she recently showed her face at the AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium in August.

"There’s definitely still communication and I mean obviously though, I don’t know what she’s gonna wanna do when she comes back for sure. Especially coming back from a serious injury, you know? And that maybe messed up her timeframe of what she wanted to do and how she wanted to do it so, I really couldn’t say or speak for her, you know? I don’t think it would be fair." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Rocky Romero says there are no issues between Mercedes Moné and NJPW

A recent report suggested that Mercedes Moné has no intentions of returning to either NJPW or STARDOM when she is fully healed, which has led to some people speculating that there could be some tension between the two parties. However, Rocky Romero confirmed that was not the case.

"No (there’s no issue between the two sides). No, no, no. I think that she thoroughly enjoyed her time in New Japan and New Japan loved working with her and obviously would love to continue to work with her. But yeah, I think everybody’s pretty happy with the work that we’ve done obviously." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Expand Tweet

Due to her appearance at All In, Mercedes was recently asked if she would be appearing at AEW Full Gear on November 18, which takes place in Moné's home state of California. The former WWE Superstar decided to keep her answer vague by saying that she would have to check her schedule.

Do you think Mercedes Moné will return to NJPW or go to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here