41-year-old star provide massive good news ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

A former AEW star has provided some good news for the fans. This comes days before the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV.

Ad

Anthony Henry and JD Drake formed The WorkHorsemen in 2017. They have wrestled for several promotions around the world but have been a prominent feature on ROH TV and Collision. Despite their growing popularity, the WorkHorsemen are yet to win the tag titles in AEW. Sadly, the duo's career got sidelined earlier this year when they got injured. However, it looks like they are ready to get back in the ring.

The former ROH star recently took to social media to announce that they have been medically cleared to return to the ring.

Ad

Trending

"It's been a long year, but the workhorsemen are both 100% officially cleared to return to the ring. Let us rejoice! #workhorsemen"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW president Tony Khan said he would hire Anthony Henry once he was healthy

A few months ago, All Elite Wrestling released a bunch of wrestlers, which came as a bit of a shock since Tony Khan previously said that he prefers to honor contracts. One of the names cut from his roster was injured star Anthony Henry.

Ad

During the ROH: Supercard of Honor, Tony Khan spoke about the recent releases and said it was a tough call, but a business decision they had to make. He also said that he would hire Henry back once he was healthy again.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Khan decided to cut several of his talents from the roster, Eric Bischoff applauded the AEW president for the decision, stating that it was a smart call to trim the roster a bit

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan stays true to his word and rehires Anthony Henry now that he has been medically cleared to compete again. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen where the WorkHorsemen will compete in their first match since recovering.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More