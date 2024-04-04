Tony Khan confirms released star will be hired back to AEW

Tony Khan has confirmed that one of the names who was among the performers AEW released recently will soon be hired back. The said performer is Anthony Henry, who's recovering from a broken jaw at the moment.

A couple of days ago, the wrestling world was left stunned when All Elite Wrestling announced a bunch of releases out of nowhere. The reason why it came as such a shocker was because Tony Khan had previously mentioned how he believed in honoring contracts until they expired rather than cutting talents from the roster abruptly.

On the ROH: Supercard of Honor Media Call, Khan was asked about his decision to release the talent. The AEW President mentioned that though it was a hard call, it was purely a business decision. He also added that Anthony Henry, one of the names to have been cut, would be hired back once he's healthy.

Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan making AEW releases

On the recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff gave his two cents on Tony Khan's decision to let go of a few wrestlers from their AEW contracts.

Bischoff, who usually doesn't hold back from criticizing Khan, applauded him for his decision, saying that cutting the overcrowded roster was a smart call.

"I looked at a post that Tony Khan made a while back when there were releases in WWE when Tony was trying to make himself a babyface by taking a shot at WWE for having to release talent in order to manage expenses. Tony Khan said, 'I would rather get punched in the face business-wise than release people' and he went on and on in typical Tony Khan fashion, three paragraphs of how he would never do what WWE had just done. I thought of that but I got to be honest with you, it's probably really smart. It may be the only second or third smart thing that Tony's done in a while."

It remains to be seen if the recent roster cut was a one-off or if we will see more names being released down the line.

