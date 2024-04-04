Eric Bischoff has a surprising verdict on AEW's mass releases

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the recent AEW releases.

On April 3, AEW released multiple talents, sending shockwaves through the fans. Jose The Assistant, Jora Johl, Anthony Henry, The Boys, Gravity, Stu Grayson, Parker Boudreaux, Dasha, and Slim J were all on the list of unfortunate releases. These talents were either being presented on Ring of Honor or had not been used on television for a notable amount of time.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff brought up a post Tony Khan made after the mass releases by the WWE. However, the veteran called Khan releasing AEW talent a 'smart move'.

"I looked at a post that Tony Khan made a while back when there were releases in WWE when Tony was trying to make himself a babyface by taking a shot at WWE for having to release talent in order to manage expenses. Tony Khan said, 'I would rather get punched in the face business-wise than release people' and he went on and on in typical Tony Khan fashion, three paragraphs of how he would never do what WWE had just done. I thought of that but I got to be honest with you, it's probably really smart. It may be the only second or third smart thing that Tony's done in a while."

He added:

"The sad thing is and I don't mean it with any offense this is due to the fact that I don't watch, but I never heard of any one of them. So if they're not being used and utilized, the talent won't feel this way but it's better for them in the long run to just move on and to just fade away in the background even though you're getting a cheque." [18:47 - 20:36]

Vince Russo recently addressed the Twitter feud between AEW CEO Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the heated exchange between AEW president Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff on Twitter. Speaking on the Wrestling Outlaws podcast, the veteran called Tony Khan an idiot for going after Eric Bischoff and warned Khan to never go one-on-one against the former RAW GM.

"Bro Tony Khan is an idiot. Because I got to tell you something, Chris (Featherstone). You know, me being in the business, bro, there are two guys that you don't go toe-to-toe with and you don't poke the bear. Two guys, that's it, two guys. Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff. Because they will kill you. Bro, I am a New Yorker, and I can go so far with like Eric and Jim. But you're gonna get to the point where you tap out because they're relentless."

Eric Bischoff does not hold back on his criticism of All Elite Wrestling and AEW CEO Tony Khan. It will be interesting to see if the two men ever patch things up with each other.

