“Tony Khan is an idiot,” says WWE veteran after AEW President traded barbs with Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

A certain WWE veteran has addressed the recent online war of words between Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff. He criticized the AEW President for going after Bischoff of all people and could not understand the mindset behind this. This would be Vince Russo

A few days ago, Khan took a shot at the former WCW vice president regarding the end of his recent podcast. Bischoff took offense to this and clapped back by bringing up AEW's recent attendance situation and how he was spending his father's money and barely yielding good results.

During the most recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone and joined by EC3 as well, Vince Russo addressed the exchanges between the two and criticized Tony Khan for even beginning a war of words with Eric Bischoff.

According to Russo, Bischoff was one of those you never want to go toe-to-toe with, as he would go all out against you.

"Bro Tony Khan is an idiot. Because I got to tell you something, Chris (Featherstone). You know, me being in the business, bro, there are two guys that you don't go toe-to-toe with and you don't poke the bear. Two guys, that's it, two guys. Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff. Because they will kill you. Bro, I am a New Yorker, and I can go so far with like Eric and Jim. But you're gonna get to the point where you tap out because they're relentless."

He continued, claiming that Bischoff is smarter than Khan and that the AEW president would have to be an idiot to go after him.

"Why Tony Khan would ever poke the Eric Bischoff bear, knowing, bro, he's gonna get embarrassed, he's gonna get humiliated? When it comes to that type of stuff, Eric is 100% smarter, more clever, and he's gonna run circles around him. Why would you ever go down on that road, bro? Literally, you gotta be some kind of an idiot." (2:03-3:18)

EC3 gives his take on Tony Khan vs. Eric Bischoff

Former WWE Superstar EC3 also gave his take on the controversy. He agreed that Bischoff had his way with words, and he knew that the veteran would not hold back.

He could not understand why Tony Khan would provoke the WWE Hall of Famer, knowing that he could open himself up to negative comments from the internet.

"Yeah, I mean Bischoff certainly has a silver tongue, and he's not afraid to put out some kind of controversy because it apparently creates cash. I don't know if you read his book, I did, hell of a read. Bischoff has no F's to give, so going after somebody unnecessarily to provoke that, you're just opening yourself up to it, and what are you gonna do, like, dare I say, 'Wanna break the internet?' Tony Khan's done more to ruin wrestling than Eric Bischoff has ever done. There, based off last week." (3:20-3:59)

In the end, this isn't anything new for those who follow Khan on social media, and this may not be the last online exchange you'll see from him.

