Tony Khan takes a massive shot at WWE Hall of Famer, is happy that his "fraud" podcast is ending

Tony Khan recently took a dig at a WWE Hall of Famer after it was announced that the latter's podcast was coming to an end. The name being discussed is Eric Bischoff.

The 68-year-old star started the Strictly Business podcast in 2022. He analyzed the significant developments in the pro wrestling world on the show. A few hours ago, Jon Alba, co-host of the program, disclosed via Twitter that this week will mark the final episode of Strictly Business.

Bischoff has often been critical of AEW and its president, Tony Khan, on his podcast. Hence, when Khan stumbled upon the news, he was seemingly pleased. He even took a massive shot at the WWE Hall of Famer and called his podcast "fraud."

"Sunsetting this fraud of a business podcast before the next AEW media deal is a wise choice. #AEWDYNAMITE," Tony Khan tweeted.

Jon Alba expressed his gratitude toward WWE veteran Eric Bischoff

After Jon Alba had notified the fans about the future of the Strictly Business podcast, he also took some time to write a thank you message to his co-host. He discussed his incredible two-year journey hosting the show.

"I'm extremely grateful to have had a chance to share a platform with Eric for the past two years. We are 38 years apart and have wildly different views of pro wrestling, storytelling, and even life. Yet I think that has been one of the most fascinating parts of our dynamic and never fails to make for engaging conversation."

Alba further wrote about Bischoff's work in the pro wrestling business:

"I have always said Eric is one of the greatest television performers in wrestling history, and doing this show has been one of the most exciting challenges of my career. He has made me a better broadcaster, helped open new professional doors for me, and has been extremely gracious to me personally."

Eric Bischoff also hosts another podcast, 83 Weeks, as a part of Ad Free Shows. Conrad Thompson is his co-host on the popular program.

