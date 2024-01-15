"I no longer have any respect for you" - WWE legend says he has zero interest in working for Tony Khan and AEW 

A WWE Hall of Famer has made it clear that he has little interest in ever working for Tony Khan and AEW. The said person is Eric Bischoff, who didn't mince any words before sharing his honest opinions about Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

A few days back, in an interview, Dax Harwood discussed how Eric Bischoff spoke negatively about AEW because Tony Khan didn't offer him a job in the company. For those unaware, Bischoff has made numerous appearances for All Elite Wrestling in the past, with the last of it coming in May 2021.

Since then, the WWE legend has often criticized Khan and his company for various reasons. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said he was glad he didn't have to work for someone like Tony Khan.

Bischoff also mentioned that he was unhappy about Khan's comments about Ted Turner, the owner of the now-defunct promotion, WCW:

“I thank the Lord every day that I don’t have to go to work for a guy like Tony Khan. I stayed supportive of Tony Khan until November two years ago, [when] Tony Khan made an ignorant comment about Ted Turner. Completely ignorant. Tony doesn’t have a f**** clue what went on in WCW and why it’s not around. The only thing he knows is what Dave Meltzer told him. It was disrespectful and ignorant. Once someone disrespects publicly someone I respect, they go on a different list. I don’t care if you’re a trust fund baby who owns a wrestling company. I no longer have any respect for you," said Eric Bischoff. [H/T Ringside News]

Eric Bischoff is not optimistic about Mercedes Mone's potential AEW signing

On a previous episode of his podcast, Eric Bischoff said Mercedes Mone's rumored signing was unlikely to help AEW. He also mentioned how the company had hired many former WWE stars, though hardly any made an impact. Bischoff added that the Tony Khan-led promotion was headed towards becoming like TNA.

"Nothing. I mean, how many times have we seen big names come from WWE to AEW, and people speculating about how it's going to impact the business and what's gonna happen, and nothing happens. It doesn't matter who you bring in there. I made the comment, and I'm gonna make it again. AEW is quickly becoming TNA," he said.

Though she hasn't debuted for the promotion yet, rumors swirling around suggest Mercedes Mone could show up in All Elite Wrestling soon.

Do you ever see Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan resolving their issues? Sound off in the comments section below.

