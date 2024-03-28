Eric Bischoff has a savage response to Tony Khan's "fraud" jibe

Tony Khan recently took a shot at Eric Bischoff and used a fraud comment for the WWE Hall of Famer. The latter has now hit back with a savage response.

Jon Alba via X/Twitter disclosed to the fans that Eric has decided to end his Strictly Business podcast to shift his attention to his other endeavors. This show will feature its last episode this week.

With Eric Bischoff often criticizing Tony Khan on his Strictly Business podcast, the AEW CEO also took a shot at the former RAW GM and called his podcast fraud, which has now drawn a response from the WWE veteran.

"A money mark with no talent other than spending daddy's money, going all the way to Canada to draw less than 4K in one of the hottest pro wrestling markets in North America, talking about "wise choices"? Strap in. It's going to be a fun day!" Eric tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Why Tony Khan hasn't fired Jack Perry yet?

After the All In London backstage brawl, Tony Khan fired CM Punk and suspended Jack Perry indefinitely. The AEW honcho hasn't brought the Jungle Boy back on TV since then. Reports have stated that he was still angry with Jack for costing him the services of The Second-City Saint.

Many people have questioned why Khan has still kept the 26-year-old star in AEW, and Jim Cornette recently answered the question. While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, he said that the AEW President hadn't released Jack due to the fear of getting sued.

It looks like Jack Perry won't be appearing in AEW soon. To add to the insult, he even tore his AEW contract while making his first appearance for NJPW, following an attack on Shota Umino.. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the AEW star.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think Tony Khan will release Jack Perry or do you think he will bring him back on TV? Tony will fire Jack eventually Tony will bring Jack back on TV 0 votes View Discussion