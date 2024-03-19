Tony Khan "really mad" at top star for CM Punk's AEW firing - Reports

Tony Khan fired CM Punk on September 2, 2023, after the latter's backstage brawl with Jack Perry. According to recent reports, the AEW CEO is displeased with Perry as he believes he cost him Punk.

Jack Perry and Punk engaged in a real-life backstage fight at All In last year. The former FTW Champion seemingly wanted to use real glass in an on-screen sequence, but The Second City Saint was against the idea. Hence, Perry took a shot at the WWE star during his match against Hook in London, England.

Following the incident, Khan fired Punk and suspended Jack Perry indefinitely. The Straight Edge Superstar is now in WWE. Meanwhile, Perry is still away from AEW TV. Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently revealed that Khan was still mad at the up-and-coming star, which was the potential reason behind the latter's absence.

"He has absolutely not been fired, but they are not using him. Essentially, Tony is really mad at him because he cost him CM Punk, so he's getting the blame. He probably should've been suspended for a month or two. Where we at? Seven months now? It's ridiculous. Punishment doesn't fit the crime at this point. I mean, it's like it's his fault because the other guy lost his mind?" Meltzer said. [H/T: ITRWrestling]

CM Punk will be at WrestleMania XL

CM Punk is currently out of action due to a tricep injury. He is set to make his return on RAW next week, which will take place in his hometown, Chicago. Before his appearance on the show, he made a significant announcement.

In a video package, The Second City Saint revealed that he will be present at WrestleMania XL.

"WrestleMania is in Philadelphia. What are the first four letters in Philadelphia? Phil… Whether or not I'm invited, it never matters to CM Punk. He'll be there."

The Best in the World suffered a torn tricep during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. It was his first televised bout since his return in November last year. Punk's previous appearance at 'Mania took place in 2013.

