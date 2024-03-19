CM Punk provides a major update on his status for WrestleMania 40 amid WWE RAW return

CM Punk has announced his status for WrestleMania 40 amid his return to WWE on RAW next week.

The Second City Saint is currently sidelined with an injury and is expected to be out of action for numerous months. He suffered a torn right triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. He is scheduled for next week's episode of the red brand in his hometown of Chicago.

A video package aired on RAW this week promoting CM Punk's return. He stated that WrestleMania 40 is in Philadelphia and that there can't be a WrestleMania without Phil without him, as that's his real name.

The former WWE Champion also said that it didn't matter whether he was invited. He'll be there at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The last time Punk competed at The Show of Shows was in 2013, when he collided with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29. It'll be interesting to see what he does on RAW next week.

