Tony Khan not firing current AEW star immediately for fear of getting sued, according to former WWE manager

Dark clouds have been looming over the future of one of the four AEW pillars since the infamous backstage incident last year. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently explained why Tony Khan hasn't fired Jack Perry yet.

Jack Perry was taken off TV following his physical altercation with CM Punk over the "Cry Me a River" remark at All In last year. The fiasco resulted in the controversial firing of The Second City Saint, a decision made by Tony Khan via a disciplinary committee headed by Bryan Danielson.

Meanwhile, Jack Perry faced temporary suspension. Rumor has it that Tony Khan is still "mad" at the former FTW champion for costing him arguably the biggest star AEW ever had. Reportedly, Perry requested his release but was denied.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said Tony Khan isn't sacking Perry for fear of getting sued over the backstage incident.

"So what Tony [Khan] did was they sent him [Jack Perry] home, and they kept paying him because I'm sure Tony got legal advice from his company. That's, 'Oh, if we fire him because he got front face locked, he'll sue us!' which he probably would have, maybe you would have," he said.

The former WWE manager added

"And now maybe he wants to get back in the ring or whatever. Maybe he's made a goddamn enough noise. Well, go to New Japan. Tony won't have to see you because his feelings are hurt, and he doesn't want to get into this because he'll quiver and shake and fear for his life, right?" [3:06 - 3:53]

Will Jack Perry return to AEW?

As things stand, Tony Khan appears to have given up on Jack Perry since there's no mention of the star on the flagship show.

However, Johnny Elite believes Jack Perry has the "it factor" and should be brought back.

I feel like he should be on TV, and the kid could be a big star. If you have that 'it factor,' and I believe he does, then it depends on how you're used. If you don't have it, you get forced down people's throats until they get sick of you," Morrison said during an interview with For The Love of Wrestling.

The head honcho recently gave a cagey response while talking about Perry working under NJPW. With the AEW Dynasty fast approaching, a surprise return of Jack Perry could shake things for the men's division.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Drive-Thru podcast.

