John Morrison wants AEW to bring back controversial star despite rumors of backstage heat

John Morrison has high praise for an AEW star and thinks he has the 'It factor.' The name being discussed is Jack Perry.

Johnny Elite is a former WWE Superstar who worked for the promotion for over a decade. He also performed in prominent promotions like ROH and TNA. He is currently wrestling at AEW, AAA, and other independent promotions alongside his wife, Taya Valkyrie.

He recently discussed Jack Perry and the controversial star's character work. The latter has been absent from the promotion since All In 2023 following the infamous real glass incident involving CM Punk. Certain reports claim that Tony Khan remains upset with Perry as their scuffle led TK to fire Punk.

Speaking with For the Love of Wrestling, John stated that Perry has a great character.

"I feel like he should be on TV, and the kid could be a big star. If you have that 'it factor,' and I believe he does, then it depends on how you're used. If you don't have it, you get forced down people's throats until they get sick of you." John said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

John Morrison revealed who he wants to face in AEW

While speaking in the same interview, For the Love of Wrestling, John Morrison listed the opponents he wanted to face in the company.

"I'd love to wrestle [Jon] Moxley, Eddie Kingston, have a longer match with Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), I've never had a singles [match] with Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli), a lot of the New Japan guys, some of the CMLL guys. I think they would be surprised. I think I could out-Lucha the CMLL guys, which is pretty crazy," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

John Morrison made his first AEW appearance in May 2022 and has wrestled a handful of matches since then.

