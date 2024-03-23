Tony Khan reportedly rejected major AEW star's release request

News regarding the current status of an absent AEW star has just surfaced. It was reported that they had asked for their release. However, this ended up getting denied by the promotion. The star who is discussed here is Jack Perry.

Perry has not been seen in AEW since his infamous incident with CM Punk back in August 2023 at All In. While Punk was fired, Perry ended up getting suspended indefinitely following the entire fiasco. Two months ago, at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley event, he made his shocking return, attacking Shota Umino before heading to the ring and tearing his contract in front of the crowd.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline reported on the latest regarding Jack Perry's status with All Elite Wrestling. He revealed that while he was still under contract, he had asked for a release and his request was denied. But despite all this, there are seemingly currently no plans for his return. The reasons for his actions in NJPW have also not been disclosed.

"At this point, Perry is still under AEW contract (he asked for a release but was denied), but there are still no plans to bring him back. He hasn't talked to Khan in months, nor cleared anything he has done in storyline for NJPW like him tearing up the AEW contract or his use of the term 'scapegoat.'" [H/T F4WOnline]

AEW stars Jon Moxley and Jack Perry set to appear at NJPW Sakura Genesis

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has just announced a tag team match that will take place at its next major event, Sakura Genesis, and will feature two AEW stars in tag team action.

Jon Moxley will be teaming up with his friend, and mentee, Shota Umino and the two will be taking on the duo of Jack Perry and Ren Narita. This will be the first time Mox will confront Perry after he attacked Umino at Battle in the Valley. Perry will be teaming up with his House of Torture faction comrade.

The former FTW Champion has had a decent run in NJPW so far, aligning with a known faction, and having a good win-loss record as of late. He also recently made it to the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup only to be eliminated by SANADA.

