Jack Perry suffers a massive loss amidst AEW absence

AEW star Jack Perry, who has been absent from television since September 2023, recently suffered a major loss.

The former Jungle Boy had a backstage altercation with CM Punk at the All In 2023 PPV in London, which led to his suspension from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Jack Perry recently made his shocking NJPW debut and tore his AEW contract. He has also adopted a new nickname, 'Scapegoat,' and has been getting praise from fans who believe that being in NJPW will turn him into a huge star. However, Perry recently suffered a massive defeat at the hands of SANADA.

The Scapegoat has been competing in the 2024 New Japan Cup and recently faced SANADA in a quarterfinal match at the New Japan Cup Show from the Dolphins Arena in Nagoya, Japan. Perry used his heelish tactics and cut a promo mid-match on the Japanese star, then proceeded to attack him with the microphone. However, SANADA came out on top and eliminated Perry from the tournament. The Japanese star is now set to face Hirooki Goto in the semifinals.

"SANADA has defeated Jack Perry once again to eliminate him from the New Japan Cup. He's now 2-0 against Jack. SANADA will now face Hirooki Goto in the semifinals on Monday. #njcup"

Jack Perry recently commented on his absence from AEW

AEW star Jack Perry became one of the most talked about talents in wrestling after his backstage incident with CM Punk at the All In. However, he has been making moves in NJPW, and recently, in a backstage interview following his match in the New Japan Cup, Perry went on a rant about not having a wrestling match in six months.

"I feel amazing. You want to know why? I haven’t had a wrestling match in six months. Just for a point of reference, through the absolute worst time in my entire life, I took one month, for me. Now, why six months? It ain’t because of me. It’s because other people are afraid."

It is safe to assume that Jack Perry's run in NJPW is just getting started. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan decides to bring back The Scapegoat as he has truly reinvented himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

