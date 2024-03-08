Jack Perry seemingly fires shots at CM Punk

Jack Perry has been absent from All Elite Wrestling ever since his backstage altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In. Following that incident, Punk was fired from the company and Perry was suspended.

Since his suspension, Perry hasn't been seen on AEW TV. However, he recently showed up at New Japan Pro Wrestling Battle in the Valley. Since then, he competed in the New Japan Cup tournament and defeated Shota Umino. Following this win, he aligned himself with the House of Torture.

Perry then teamed with his new stablemates Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ren Narita, and Evil to defeat the team of YOH, Tomoaki Honma, El Desperado, and Shota Umino. Following the match, Perry seemingly took a dig at CM Punk by saying if fans don't like him in House of Torture, they can cry him a river. This is the phrase that Perry had used to take a dig at Punk at AEW All In, which had resulted in their infamous backstage altercation.

"I see a lot of people on the internet talk shit about the House of Torture. Why? I appreciate these guys because they're not afraid to be themselves. They're not afraid to do what has to be done. Everybody out there complaining, cry me a f***ing river," he said.

Jack Perry hinted that he asked for his AEW release

Jack Perry has indicated his frustration over his absence from AEW television in the past. When he first showed up in NJPW, he seemingly tore up his AEW contract.

Following his match on night one of the New Japan Cup Tournament, Perry hinted that he asked for his release from AEW.

"I feel amazing. You want to know why? I haven’t had a wrestling match in six months. Just for a point of reference, through the absolute worst time in my entire life, I took one month, for me. Now, why six months? It ain’t because of me. It’s because other people are afraid."

"Nobody wants to have the difficult conversations. Everyone is afraid to let me come back, or even let me go, even when I f***** asked for it. I get it. Nobody wants to look in the mirror, so they need somebody to pin up on a cross so they can go about their daily lives and act like nothing ever happened. That’s over now. There are a very select handful of people in the world who still have my back. Tonight, I think I found a few more.” [H/T Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see if Jack Perry will ever make a return to AEW television in the future.

Do you want to see Jack Perry compete in an AEW ring again? Sound off!

